Home»Breaking News»ireland

Nothing will get done in the North during UK elections, says John Bruton

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 08:59 am

Former Taoiseach John Bruton says nothing will get done in the North during the UK elections.

He has also rejected calls for a border poll saying there is no point until there is substantial unionist support.

British MPs are expected to back their Prime Minister's call for a June general election today.

Former Taoiseach John Bruton said it means the issues in the North will get overlooked.

“The problem is the parties in Northern Ireland are retreating into the sort of irreconcilable positions that founded those parties, and they are not making an effort to reach out to one another at all.

“And the election means that nothing in the nature of compromise will happen until the election is over.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ireland, elections, the north, uk.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Body found on Bray beach in March still unidentified

Gardaí renew appeal for information on fifth anniversary of Kerry murder

Air Accident Investigation Unit: Transcripts of R116 conversations help understand the crash

Lunchtime protest at Dublin hospital as nurses ballot for industrial action


Today's Stories

UL failed to inform students of Baldonnel chemical fears

Works starts on €17m office scheme in Limerick

Publication of Rescue 116 cockpit recording unacceptable, say pilots

Developers of laundry in Cork must check for graves

Lifestyle

Fashion lines aiming at sustainability

GAMETECH: Getting nimble with Thimble

Handsome Devil is in the detail for John Butler

Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for families with hospitalised kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 