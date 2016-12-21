'Nothing to say until I speak to my solicitor. Not guilty', man replied when charged with murder of his partner

A 68-year-old man told gardaí he was not guilty after he was charged with murdering his partner at their south Dublin home.

Charity shop worker, Des Sullivan, 59, died after he sustained serious neck injuries at his house in Somerville Park, Rathmines, Dublin 6 on May 6 last.

His partner Desmond Duffy, 68, was arrested at the same location on Wednesday at 7.40am and taken to Rathmines Garda station where he was charged with murdering Mr Sullivan. He was given a copy of the charge sheet and was then was brought to appear before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court.

Dressed in a cream and black anorak, check shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, he sat silently during the brief hearing.

Detective Inspector George McGeary, of Terenure Garda station, told Judge Walsh that when the charge was put to Mr Duffy he replied: “Nothing to say until I speak to my solicitor. Not Guilty.”

Judge Walsh granted a request from defence solicitor Anarine McAllister that her client would be remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday morning.

The district court cannot grant bail in murder cases and Mr Duffy will have to make an application to the High Court to get released pending trial.

Free legal aid was granted after the district court was provided with a statement of his means. There was no garda objection.

An inquest earlier this year has heard that Mr Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene.