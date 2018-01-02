Home»Breaking News»ireland

Not too late to get flu vaccine despite 'Aussie Flu' circulation, experts say

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 10:14 am

Medical experts claim it is not too late to get the flu vaccine, despite that fact that it is already 'actively circulating' here.

So-called 'Aussie Flu' has arrived in Ireland this winter and there has been around 10 deaths linked to it so far.

The Irish Association for Emergency Medicine is warning at risk groups to take particular care.

President Emily O’Connor says the hallmark is a quite abrupt high fever, headahces, sore throats and dry cough.

She said: "Some people present with more gastrointestinal symptoms and in the elderly it can present a little bit more atypically."

File image.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Aussie FluFlu VaccineIrelandEmily O'Connor

More in this Section

Man charged with Kilrush assault told Gardaí: 'No one puts their hands on my father,' court hears

Road deaths drop in 2017, but numbers are 'still a long way' off target

A ticket sold in Wexford won €1m in the Lottery's Christmas Millionaire Raffle

Here’s how much house prices went up in 2017, according to a leading estate agent


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Zappone in counselling since her wife’s death

Drivers face raft of new road charges; Switch to electric cars may see €4bn loss from petrol, diesel taxes

Varadkar doesn’t want Trump’s help on North

TDs’ pay hike may eclipse tax cuts

Lifestyle

Tower of inspiration for Cork writers

Jarlath’s organ freeman show

Making Cents: Brave new world for your 2018 finances

Dieting fads through the years

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »