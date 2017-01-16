Northern Ireland election to be held on March 2

Update: The Northern Secretary James Brokenshire says Northern Ireland election will take place on Thursday March 2.

An early election is due to take place in Northern Ireland on the March 2 after the collapse of the government.

It follows the break-up of the power-sharing government following a dispute between Sinn Fein and the DUP over a botched renewable energy scheme.

Earlier, the DUP's Arlene Foster was put forward for a third term as First Minister, but Sinn Féin declined to put anyone forward to share the office with her.

The assembly will sit for the last time on the 25th of January.

Northern Secretary James Brokenshire has been left with no option but to call the poll after Sinn Féin refused to nominate a replacement for Martin McGuinness as deputy first minister.

Belfast based security correspondent Alan Murray outlines when an election is likely to take place: "It could either around the 23 February or the 3 March or maybe it could go on further to the 9 March but really the elections here usually held on a Thursday.

"The electoral office is gearing up for that and they are just waiting to get the details from the secretary of state for when exactly the poll will be held."