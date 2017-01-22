Home»Breaking News»ireland

Non-consultant hospital doctors have postponed a planned strike ballot

Non-consultant hospital doctors have postponed a planned strike ballot over an accommodation allowance, following an invitation to talks.

The Government abolished the three thousand euro 'living out' allowance in 2012.

President of the Irish Medical Organisation, Dr John Duddy says they have agreed to accept the Health Department's offer of new negotiations.

But he warns that if they fail to reach agreement, the planned ballot will be re-activated: "You know we had an agreement with the management side to enter talks towards the end of last year and two weeks later they went back on that agreement.

"So it has taken a lot of persuasion to defer our ballot for industrial action.

"But we will go in with an open mind and with hopes that we can resolve this issue through negotiations."

KEYWORDS consultant, doctor, ballot, industrial action,

