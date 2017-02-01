Home»Breaking News»ireland

Noirín O’Sullivan praises affected communities for supporting crime-fighting Gardaí

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 11:18 am

The Garda Commissioner has said huge progress has been made in fighting organised crime since the Regency Airport Hotel shooting almost a year ago.

The shooting dead of David Byrne at a boxing weigh-in at the Dublin hotel saw a major escalation in gangland activity, particularly in the north inner city.

Millions of euro worth of drugs, arms and cash have been seized in the last 12 months - €44m worth of drugs have been seized this year alone.

22,000 armed checkpoints have been set up, along with more than 2000 armed patrols.

Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan praised the communities who have been most impacted by crime: "A murder, when it happens, impacts not just the families who are immediately affected but the communities where those murders occur.

"So I would like to thank the community right around the country, particularly in the north inner city, for the support they have given us and the understanding they have shown to us in doing the work that we have to do."

