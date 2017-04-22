No winner of tonight's Lotto worth more than €9.5m

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth €9,533,603, although were three winners of €45,742.
The next Lotto jackpot is estimated to be at least €10m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, April 22, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €9,533,603
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
