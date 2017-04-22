Home»Breaking News»ireland

No winner of tonight's Lotto worth more than €9.5m

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 09:17 pm

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth €9,533,603, although were three winners of €45,742.

The next Lotto jackpot is estimated to be at least €10m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, April 22, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 10
    • 16
    • 17
    • 26
    • 28
    • 36


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 16
    • 19
    • 31
    • 32
    • 34
    • 13


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €9,533,603

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 56,000 players won prizes including three Match 5+Bonus winners each getting €45,742.

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 13
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 37
    • 44
    • 43


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 2
    • 19
    • 24
    • 28
    • 34
    • 35
    • 14


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 37
    • 44
    • 43


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 19
    • 24
    • 28
    • 34
    • 35
    • 14


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 8
    • 12
    • 28
    • 37
    • 1


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 10
    • 13
    • 15
    • 16
    • 34
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

