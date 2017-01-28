Home»Breaking News»ireland

No winner of main Lotto jackpot, but one ticket has won €500k in the Lotto Plus 1 draw

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 08:50 pm

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €6,716,476.

The numbers drawn were 13, 14, 22, 24, 25 and 42. The bonus number was 7.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €7m.

Also, in the main Lotto draw, a ticket has won €80,629 after matching five numbers plus the bonus number.

However, one ticket has won the top prize of €500,000 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The numbers drawn for the Lotto Plus 1 prize were: 3, 16, 19, 21, 23 and 35. The bonus number was 8.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000.

The numbers drawn were: 1, 7, 8, 20, 29 and 43. The bonus number was 12.

