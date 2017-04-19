Home»Breaking News»ireland

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 08:55 pm

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €9m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 19, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 13
    • 14
    • 25
    • 29
    • 30
    • 39
    • 3


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 11
    • 23
    • 25
    • 33
    • 2


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €8,848,296

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 34,000 players won prizes.

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 7
    • 17
    • 28
    • 46
    • 26


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 9
    • 21
    • 23
    • 36
    • 38
    • 44
    • 29


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 7
    • 17
    • 28
    • 46
    • 26


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 21
    • 23
    • 36
    • 38
    • 44
    • 29


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 12
    • 19
    • 24
    • 26
    • 36
    • 11


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 13
    • 28
    • 32
    • 33
    • 4

