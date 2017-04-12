No winner of Lotto jackpot

Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,637,708
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 40,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5+Bonus prize of €55,750.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
