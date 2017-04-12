Home»Breaking News»ireland

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 08:52 pm

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €7,637,708.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 12, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 16
    • 29
    • 35
    • 36
    • 37
    • 38
    • 3


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 8
    • 25
    • 34
    • 37
    • 38
    • 14


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,637,708

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 40,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5+Bonus prize of €55,750.

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 8
    • 13
    • 20
    • 36
    • 30


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 9
    • 17
    • 24
    • 30
    • 34
    • 44
    • 12


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 8
    • 13
    • 20
    • 36
    • 30


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 17
    • 24
    • 30
    • 34
    • 44
    • 12


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 16
    • 26
    • 27
    • 33
    • 39
    • 35


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 14
    • 26
    • 34
    • 35
    • 39


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 8
    • 13
    • 20
    • 36
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS lotto,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

16-year-old missing from Dublin

Labour Court to issue Bus Éireann recommendation

Man arrested in connection with alleged theft of 'documents' from Ombudsman

Recruitment drive for Garda Reserve starts tomorrow


Today's Stories

Fine Gael told to be ready for election post-Kenny

Homeless ‘tsunami’ as 40 sleep on one street

Fine Gael struck a ‘connivance and cute-hoorism’ deal with Fianna Fáil

Children of gardaí approached on football pitch and told their father is a 'scumbag'

Lifestyle

‘It took eight years to get a correct diagnosis for HS’

Giving up Tinder for Lent: the struggle was real

Pretender to the throne of 'The King'

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 