Home»Breaking News»ireland

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 08:53 pm

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €6,023,399.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS lotto,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Direct Provision centre in Limerick closed over health and safety concerns

'New IRA' claims it shot police officer in Belfast

Four men in custody following major garda operation yesterday

Operation Thor: 51 people arrested in Kilkenny area over three days


Today's Stories

Love on the high seas as matchmaker recreates the love boat

AAA Councillor wants ‘hardline’ approach on Cork's event centre

Over €350m worth of punts have still not been exchanged

Penalties sought for contractors over delays in refurbishing council houses

Lifestyle

Live music review: Black Sabbath

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 