Home»Breaking News»ireland

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 08:57 pm

There was no winner of tonight's €2m Lotto jackpot.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 28, 2016


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 2
    • 8
    • 15
    • 27
    • 30
    • 37
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 3
    • 4
    • 5
    • 26
    • 33
    • 34
    • 21


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 19,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+Bonus winner who gets €472,548.

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 6
    • 14
    • 16
    • 31
    • 32
    • 46
    • 7


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 11
    • 19
    • 20
    • 34
    • 36
    • 45
    • 47


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 14
    • 16
    • 31
    • 32
    • 46
    • 7


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 19
    • 20
    • 34
    • 36
    • 45
    • 47


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 6
    • 10
    • 14
    • 31
    • 33
    • 34
    • 4


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 14
    • 17
    • 21
    • 22
    • 34
    • 39
    • 19


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 6
    • 10
    • 14
    • 31
    • 33
    • 34
    • 4


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 19,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+Bonus winner who gets €472,548.

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí clamp down on drink driving over the festive period

Discrimination against people with disabilities cause for concern

Ambitious dieting goals helps weight loss, according to research

Cork city residents object to Penny Dinners' day-care centre plan


Today's Stories

Political year in review: 2016 edition

Minister warns of Brexit risks to farming and fishing exports

Only 10 inspections of English language schools

Enda Kenny wants cost of public pensions to be examined

Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 