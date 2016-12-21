No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,914,430
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,914,430
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
More From The Irish Examiner