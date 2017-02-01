Home»Breaking News»ireland

No winner of €7.25m Lotto jackpot

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 08:52 pm

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €7.25m.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 top prizes.

KEYWORDS lotto

