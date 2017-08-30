No winner of €2m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.
Although the jackpot was not won, over 34,000 players won smaller prizes.
The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 18, 19, 29 and 39. The bonus number was 10.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto PLus 1 top prize
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
