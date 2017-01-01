Home»Breaking News»ireland

No report of Irish casualties in Istanbul attack

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 04:26 pm

The President and the Minister for Foreign Affairs have conveyed their condolences to the people of Turkey following the tragic loss of life in the New Year attack on a nightclub in Istanbul.

President Michael D Higgins says he has asked the Turkish Ambassador to convey the best wishes of the Irish people for the recovery of those who have been injured.

Minister Charlie Flanagan says he unreservedly condemns the attack.

"Terrorists will not prevail in destabilising democracy as long as we continue to stand together and I reiterate that Ireland, along with other European Union Member States, stands in solidarity with Turkey in the fight against terrorism," he said.

He says Ireland's Embassy in Ankara is in close contact with local authorities and has not received any report of any Irish casualties.

However anyone in Ireland concerned about someone in Istanbul, should call the Department 01-4082000.

