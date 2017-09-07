Home»Breaking News»ireland

No politician in Ireland happy with Gardaí but Commissioner has my support, says John Halligan

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 01:20 pm

Government Minister John Halligan has said the Garda Commissioner, Nóirín O'Sullivan, enjoys the minister's full support today, but we should “wait and see”.

The Independent Alliance Junior Minister says no politician in Ireland is happy with the Gardaí and the public deserves better when asked about the findings of the reports into the Garda breath test scandal.

It emerged yesterday that an investigation into the false recording of almost a million breath tests on An Garda Síochána computer systems has discovered a further 500,000 false tests were recorded but not carried out.

Minister Halligan says the Government will act in the interest of the people once ongoing investigations into the Gardaí have been completed but today the Commissioner has his support.

"Well right now I do and there is no reason why I shouldn't have confidence in her, until we've seen all the reports.

"Remember that the latest revelations had happened before she was commissioner.

John Halligan

"And I think, to be fair, I'm a great believer in giving everybody a say and not to name somebody as being guilty until we've gone through everything.

"Let's see what happens over the next couple of months."

John Halligan made the comments as he, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste launched a major investment in science research through Science Foundation Ireland.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS John Halligan

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Unique solution needed for Irish border after Brexit, says Brussels

EU understands open Irish border will not affect members says UK Brexit Secretary

Gardaí and parents 'concerned' for two teenagers missing since yesterday

National Lottery reveals shop where €2.9m winning ticket was sold


Today's Stories

‘Inescapable conclusion’ that breath-test statistics were inflated by gardaí

One in 50 children with Down syndrome has arthritis

Moyross residents complain over show

Householders warned about fake Irish Water emails

Lifestyle

Nick Kelly praised for debut feature looking at autism

The Yellow River is not a nostalgic memoir for Seán McSweeney and Gerard Smyth

A Question of Taste - Rachel Croash

Stepping up to help out at your local GAA club

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 