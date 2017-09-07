No politician in Ireland happy with Gardaí but Commissioner has my support, says John Halligan

Government Minister John Halligan has said the Garda Commissioner, Nóirín O'Sullivan, enjoys the minister's full support today, but we should “wait and see”.

The Independent Alliance Junior Minister says no politician in Ireland is happy with the Gardaí and the public deserves better when asked about the findings of the reports into the Garda breath test scandal.

It emerged yesterday that an investigation into the false recording of almost a million breath tests on An Garda Síochána computer systems has discovered a further 500,000 false tests were recorded but not carried out.

Minister Halligan says the Government will act in the interest of the people once ongoing investigations into the Gardaí have been completed but today the Commissioner has his support.

"Well right now I do and there is no reason why I shouldn't have confidence in her, until we've seen all the reports.

"Remember that the latest revelations had happened before she was commissioner.

John Halligan

"And I think, to be fair, I'm a great believer in giving everybody a say and not to name somebody as being guilty until we've gone through everything.

"Let's see what happens over the next couple of months."

John Halligan made the comments as he, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste launched a major investment in science research through Science Foundation Ireland.