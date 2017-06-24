Home»Breaking News»ireland

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €5.5m

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 08:56 pm

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,918,696.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €5.5m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, June 24, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 9
    • 15
    • 18
    • 35
    • 22


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 19
    • 29
    • 36
    • 37
    • 20


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,918,697

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 35,000 players won prizes.

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 3
    • 7
    • 13
    • 24
    • 35
    • 41
    • 29


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 22
    • 26
    • 34
    • 36
    • 2


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 13
    • 24
    • 35
    • 41
    • 29


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 22
    • 26
    • 34
    • 36
    • 2


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 11
    • 17
    • 30
    • 38
    • 39
    • 24


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 22
    • 24
    • 31
    • 33
    • 35
    • 27

