Home»Breaking News»ireland

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4m

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 08:55 pm

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €3.3m.

The Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 jackpots were not won, although more than 31,000 players won prizes.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 08, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 16
    • 22
    • 33
    • 38
    • 25


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 14
    • 21
    • 27
    • 29
    • 26


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,332,500

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 9
    • 19
    • 21
    • 41
    • 43
    • 46
    • 29


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 3
    • 10
    • 11
    • 19
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 19
    • 21
    • 41
    • 43
    • 46
    • 29


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 11
    • 19
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 31
    • 33
    • 36
    • 32


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 12
    • 20
    • 26
    • 30
    • 34
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »


KEYWORDS

lotto

More in this Section

Arts chiefs face workshops on bullying, harassment

WATCH: Eighth Amendment Committee chair accuses pro-life members of trying to undermine her position

Missing brothers Arnel and Ayaan located safe and well

Ireland at risk of having to compensate thousands of women travelling abroad for abortions, Dáil committee told


Today's Stories

Car owners face jail for letting learners drive unaccompanied

Gruelling diet a tough ask for 6-year-old PKU sufferer Maria

UL faces sanctions over €1.7m deals for former staff

John Halligan urged to resign over remarks

Lifestyle

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »