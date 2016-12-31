No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,532,312.
Lotto Results: Saturday, December 31, 2016
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,532,312
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 52,000 players won prizes
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
