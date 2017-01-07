No Lotto winner, but one ticket has won €172k

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,480,414.
However, one ticket did match five numbers, plus the bonus number, to win €172,223.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 32,000 players won prizes.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
