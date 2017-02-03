Home»Breaking News»ireland

No improved pay offer for ASTI teachers, warns Tánaiste

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 05:44 pm

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has today warned teachers affiliated to the ASTI not to expect any improved offer on pay.

Members of the ASTI rejected the offer aimed at resolving a dispute over a number of duties.

They will also now not be entitled to an early pay rise from April as they are outside the Lansdowne Road Agreement.

Frances Fitzgerald hopes teachers will reconsider.

"That's a final offer," she said.

"Two-thirds of pay was being restored for teachers. It's a very good offer.

Read: 'No more offers' warns Minister as teachers' industrial action looms

"It's very disappointing, very upsetting for students, for parents, and I do hope the Minister is available, obviously, to continue discussions.

"I do hope there'll be reconsideration of it, because it's not in anyone's interest that this should happen in our schools."

