No bail over alleged threat to hang woman

By Liam Heylin

Bail was refused yesterday for a man who allegedly threatened a young woman he would hang her and petrol-bomb her home.

Garda Liam Lingane objected to bail being granted to 37-year-old Anthony Burke at Cork District Court yesterday.

Burke, who said he had a place to stay at Gerald Griffin Street, Cork, if released, faced three charges, one of making the threat against the young woman, one of entering her neighbour’s house as a trespasser and a count of assault causing harm to the man in that house.

Judge Olann Kelleher heard the allegations in the case in order to determine the issue of bail.

“It is alleged he made serious threats to burn down the house and cars outside it.

“It is alleged that he ran into to the neighbour’s house and tried to steal the keys of a car and attacked the man in that house. This man is very, very ill and it is believed he has a broken rib now (as a result of the alleged assault).

“I believe Mr Burke will not appear if granted bail. During his arrest it is alleged he was still making threats against (the young woman).

“I believe if granted bail he may carry out the threats,” Garda Lingane testified.

He said the threats included one that he would petrol-bomb her home and hang her from a tree.

The complainant in relation to the alleged threats is not identified for legal reasons. She testified yesterday, “I am in fear of my life of him.”

Solicitor, Frank Buttimer, called the defendant to give evidence in his bail application. “I have all intentions of turning up to the case.”

As for the alleged threats he said, “I cannot remember making any threats. I was kind of out of my head on tablets.”

Burke denied the guards evidence that he had told the guard he was addicted to tablets. He said he was not addicted. He said he was prescribed tablets which he took.

Insp Gary McPolin put the allegations to the accused in cross-examination and Burke replied: “It is all lies.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused to grant bail to the accused and remanded him in custody for a fortnight.

Inspector McPolin said a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner.