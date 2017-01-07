Home»Breaking News»ireland

No agreement yet on Apollo House occupation, after 7 hours of talks

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 08:06 am

No agreement has been reached between the occupiers of Apollo House and the Housing Minister after almost seven hours of talks.

Home Sweet Home met the Minister and housing officials last night. Significant progress made towards a resolution, but it is not finalised.

A delegation from Home Sweet Home including unions, Glen Hansard, Jim Sheridan and Apollo House activists met the Minister and his officials.

One the way out Brendan Ogle said progress had been made.

"There are substantial areas of agreem3ebnt, and others of disagreement," he said. "We've agreed to reflect on what's happened to date, and reflect on it."

Minister Simon Coveney was also upbeat about the talks.

"I'm hopeful that by the middle of next week we'll be able to comply with the court ruling to vacate Apollo House," he said.

Discussions will continue over the weekend between the two sides ahead of Wednesday's deadline, by which time the High Court has ordered Apollo House must be vacated.

Somewhat ironically as the delegations left talks at the Housing Agency on Mount Street in Dublin, a homeless man was setting up his bed for the night in a neighbouring doorway - highlighting the reality facing many Apollo House residents.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Apollo House, homelessness

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Apollo House group says Nama must do more on social housing

Nama defends social housing efforts as campaigners demand action

Video: Apollo House group agree to meet with Housing Minister

‘Use Nama properties for homeless’

More in this Section

Tree Throwing Championship to take place this Sunday

Snow forecast for next week

Independent panel would investigate RHI scandal under Sinn Féin plan

Politicians to visit Irishman Ibrahim Halawa on 'hunger strike' in Egypt jail


Today's Stories

Mixed views on resettlement of Syrians in Roscommon town

Cork house 2.4m wide with ‘huge potential’ yours for €60k

Judges blown away by quality of readers’ pictures

John Halligan ‘must examine conscience’ in lab row

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

New talent show offers a long career rather than five minutes of fame

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 