ireland

Nigel Farage talks possibility of 'Ire-exit' on Irish radio

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 12:10 pm

UK Brexit campaigner, and advocate of the US President-elect Donald Trump, Nigel Farage took to Irish airwaves this morning to share his view on Ireland's future within the European Union.

According to Mr Farage, Ireland is likely to follow the UK out of the EU in a few years time.

Speaking on RTE One radio, on the Sean O'Rourke show, Mr Farage said that once Ireland sees that Britain is better off in two, three years that Ireland will be inclined to follow suit.

Discussing the current situation regarding Brexit, Mr Farage said he agreed with the Irish Government that Britain needs to be clear about what they want to achieve with regard to Brexit.

Listen to the full interview here.

