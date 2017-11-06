New tax known as the 'latte levy' could be on the way

It is reported that a charge of up to 15c could be levied on disposable coffee cups in a bid to tackle waste.

According to the Irish Independent around two million takeaway cups are sent to landfill every day.

Environment Minister Denis Naughten wants to encourage customers to bring their own reusable mugs for their latte on the go.

It is understood talks have already taken place with major companies including Insomnia and Supermac's.

Oisin Coughlan, director of Friends of the Earth, said: "The plastic bag levy is something we are all very proud of now, it changed behaviour over night."

So the idea of a levy on disposable cups is worthwhile, don't forget they are not paper, they have plastic in them."