Home»Breaking News»ireland

New rules for top five car rental companies in Europe

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 09:44 am

New rules have come in to effect to ensure the top five car rental companies in Europe fully comply with EU consumer law.

It follows the investigation of 49 complaints received by the European Consumer Centre Network in 2015.

These included hidden supplementary charges, allegations of damage to vehicles and additional costs imposed for fuel consumption.

Martina Nee of the European Consumer Centre in Dublin says the new changes should lead to better protection for consumers: "The European Consumer Network every year receives a lot of complaints in relation to car rental.

"The problem could be in relation to price increases, alleged damage to the vehicle or in relation to insurance cover or fuel policy.

"So hopefully this will lead to better monitoring and guidelines for the whole car rental sector and better consumer rights."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Our Lady's hospital, Cashel has no patients

Bus Éireann on brink of nationwide strike in pay cuts dispute

Kenny 'has no plan' for Brexit fallout

Fine Gael host public Brexit meetings in Drogheda and Mullingar


Today's Stories

Kenny ‘has no plan’ for Brexit fallout

Charities clean up as clothing deposits at recycling sites fall

Total cost of water would be €1.2bn if State was ‘sole customer’ of Irish Water

Gardaí hunt gang after fatal attack in Dublin

Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 