New poll sees Fine Gael regain position as most popular party

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 09:06 pm

Fine Gael has seen a significant increase in support according to a new opinion poll, returning to the position of being the most popular party in the country.

Satisfaction with the Government and Taoiseach Enda Kenny has also increased.

This Sunday Times / Behaviour and Attitude Poll was conducted between March 30 and April 11 - during the water charges debate, the fake breath tests controversy and Bus Éireann strike.

Fine Gael returned to being the most popular party, gaining seven points to 29%.

Just behind them is Fianna Fáil, unchanged on 28%.

Sinn Féin dropped five points to 18%, with Labour down one point to 5%, with the Independent Alliance also losing a point to drop to 5%.

The Greens and Solidarity/PBP were both unchanged on 2%, the Social Democrats gained a point to 2%.

The Socialist Party are on 1%, with unaligned independents, up two points to 10%.

Satisfaction with the Government went up eight points to 34%.

Although Taoiseach Enda Kenny had a similar increase, he is still behind the other party leaders.

