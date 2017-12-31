Home»Breaking News»ireland

New move could help cut car insurance premiums

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 09:26 am

New figures on crash settlements could help to cut the cost of car insurance.

The Sunday Business Post reports that Insurance Ireland has handed over data on out-of-court payments to the Personal Injuries Commission (PIC), which is investigating the spiralling cost of premiums.

In Ireland, payouts can be up to €78,000 for serious cases, compared to just over €24,000 in the UK.

The PIC is to benchmark the figures against other countries to see if our payouts - and therefore our premiums - can be reduced.


KEYWORDS

car insurance

