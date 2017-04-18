Home»Breaking News»ireland

New Limerick development aims to create 750 jobs

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 07:41 am

Construction will begin on a major new development in the heart of Limerick this morning.

The Gardens building aims to provide 750 jobs once it is completed.

The project is part of the Limerick 2030 programme driving investment and jobs in the region.

Laura Ryan from Limerick City and County Council says they hope it will help rejuvenate the mid-west.

"It's really a catalyst for a new era of growth for Limerick as this is part of a wider programme to transform Limerick into a dynamic living and working city capable of competing with some of the best destinations in Europe," she said.

"Limerick really is rejuvenated, it's attracting a lot of international attention and now we'll be able to offer what FDI [foreign direct investment] and business investors are mostly looking for."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Limerick

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

One third of new teachers see no future in job, union says

Dozens of dissident republicans march in Derry

INTO calls for pay parity for newly-qualified teachers

Hundreds of acres affected as firefighters battle forest fire in Cork


Today's Stories

Operations cancelled after 460 people present at CUH emergency dept over the bank holiday

CAB files money-laundering suspicions against Kinahans with DPP

Bullying, harassment, and cheats: FoI reveals college cases

Micheál Martin: Scrapping the USC makes no sense

Lifestyle

Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families with children confined to hospital in Dublin

Making Cents: Start planning now to help save cash on holidays

Women in wartime: New book documents difficult line tread by females in WWII Paris

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 