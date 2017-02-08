Home»Breaking News»ireland

New laws would see all first-time drink-drivers disqualified from driving

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 06:26 am

The Cabinet is set to approve new laws next week that will see first-time drink-driving offenders disqualified from driving.

Transport Minister Shane Ross will outline why the measure is necessary when he addresses an Oireachtas Committee this morning.

In 2009 when drink drive limits were lowered, laws were passed that first-time drink drive offenders got three penalty points and a fine but were not banned from driving.

This morning at the Transport Committee, Minister Ross will say the statistics around drink driving are extremely concerning and need to be tackled urgently.

He will say that the current regime for first-time offenders sends out a message it is not a serious offence.

He will announce he plans to bring legislation to Cabinet next Tuesday meaning all drivers caught drink driving will receive a mandatory disqualification.

He will also appeal to Opposition parties not to amend the legislation when it goes before the Dáil and Seanad so it will pass into law quickly.

