Home»Breaking News»ireland

New jury needed for David Drumm trial

Monday, January 15, 2018 - 01:20 pm

A new jury will be empanelled this afternoon in the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank Chief Executive David Drumm due to an issue that had arisen.

Mr Drumm (aged 51), with an address in Skerries, Co Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with former bank officials Denis Casey, William McAteer, John Bowe and others to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by “dishonestly” creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2bn larger than they were.

He has also pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to making use of an account on December 3, 2008, to furnish information to the market that Anglo's 2008 deposits were €7.2bn larger than they were for the financial period.

This morning Judge Karen O'Connor discharged the jurors and thanked them for their attendance at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

She asked the men and women of the discharged jury who were present in court to return to form part of a new jury panel from which a new jury will be sworn in for the trial.

David Drumm.

Under the Juries Act there is a provision to impanel an expanded 15-member jury if it is anticipated that a trial might last over two months. Mr Drumm's trial is expected to last five months.

Earlier, the trial continued in legal argument in the absence of the jury. It was day four.


KEYWORDS

Related Articles

Court is told Cork VIP party rape accused admits having sex but insists it was consensual

High Court hears Dublin hospital treats 14 patients a year for severe anorexia nervosa

Cavan child-minder Sandra Higgins goes on trial accused of causing harm to baby

Thirsty thief helps himself to beers in brewery

More in this Section

High Court hears Dublin hospital treats 14 patients a year for severe anorexia nervosa

Education minister ’confident’ schools won’t be affected by Carillion collapse

Simon Meehan gets huge welcome on first day back at school since winning BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Reporters thought they were in middle of Garda raid, Regency Hotel murder trial hears


Today's Stories

CSO investigate quality of Pulse crime records

Parties split on 12-week abortion limit

Majority of septic tanks in Cork defective

Bid to involve GPs in reducing gynaecology list fails

Lifestyle

10 upcoming films you must see before the Oscars

In full flight: Does technology really help with the kids on long haul flights?

Comedian Danny O'Brien hits the long road with his new show

Have we lost the ability to communicate?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 13, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 40
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »