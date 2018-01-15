New jury needed for David Drumm trial

A new jury will be empanelled this afternoon in the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank Chief Executive David Drumm due to an issue that had arisen.

Mr Drumm (aged 51), with an address in Skerries, Co Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with former bank officials Denis Casey, William McAteer, John Bowe and others to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by “dishonestly” creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2bn larger than they were.

He has also pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to making use of an account on December 3, 2008, to furnish information to the market that Anglo's 2008 deposits were €7.2bn larger than they were for the financial period.

This morning Judge Karen O'Connor discharged the jurors and thanked them for their attendance at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

She asked the men and women of the discharged jury who were present in court to return to form part of a new jury panel from which a new jury will be sworn in for the trial.

Under the Juries Act there is a provision to impanel an expanded 15-member jury if it is anticipated that a trial might last over two months. Mr Drumm's trial is expected to last five months.

Earlier, the trial continued in legal argument in the absence of the jury. It was day four.