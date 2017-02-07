Home»Breaking News»ireland

New figures show alarming rise in rates of adolescent self-harm

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 06:25 am

New figures show an alarming rise in the rates of adolescent self-harm.

The figures from the National Suicide Research Foundation based on 2015 show there has been a 15% increase in male self harm since 2007.

St Patrick's Mental Health Services and Pieta House are urging parents, school-teachers and caregivers across Ireland to get educated on the subject of self-harm.

St Patrick's CEO Paul Gilligan, says people who are experiencing mental health issues should try and reach out for help and advice.

"The briefest of interventions can stop a person from self-harming so we would take anybody who is either thinking about self-harming or has indeed self-harmed to talk to somebody - a friend, a trusted person or indeed to use the many helplines that are there."

The 2017 Self-Harm Awareness Conference will be held in the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday March 1(Self-Injury Awareness Day) and will offer a mix of practical workshops and presentations relevant to teaching staff, community workers, parents and students.

Keynote speaker, Ombudsman for Children, Niall Muldoon, said, “I am delighted to be part of this important event which sets out to further our understanding of self-harm by offering practical advice and support to those working with young people in schools or within the community. I am also looking forward to outlining the importance of upholding and prioritising the rights of children and young people in this situation”.

For further information and to register to attend the Self-Harm Awareness Conference on March 1, visit www.stpatricks.ie/selfharm.

