New campaign to highlight personal stories of Ireland's homeless people

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 07:47 am

A new campaign will publish the personal stories of Ireland's homeless people.

Inner City Helping Homeless Anthony Flynn said the #MyNameIs campaign will start publishing personal stories from people trapped in emergency accommodation.

"We're interviewing people who have been living in emergency accommodation for a very long time and what we're doing is portraying their story," he said.

"The #MyNameIS campaign has strived over the last couple of months to change the face of homelessness," he added.

"Over the next couple of days we will be releasing stories from the young people that are living in emergency accommodation and their parents," he said.

A total of 2,895 children are currently homeless.

Meanwhile, Labour's housing deputy has said Ireland has to fight any effort to 'normalise' the trauma of child homelessness.

Jan O'Sullivan said urgent action is needed.

She said she is deeply concerned about the recent Focus Ireland report and said child homelessness can be deeply disturbing for the children.

"It is not normal at all for children to be homeless, for their families to be homeless. It is deeply disturbing for the children, whether that means being away from their family and friends or they haven't enough space to bring people to," she said.

"There are a whole lot of really difficult effects on children. Their behaviour has been shown by this report to frequently change and become more negative," she added.

"Children have only one life and only one childhood so it is absolutely essential that they get into a permanent home as quickly as possible."


