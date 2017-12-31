Home»Breaking News»ireland

New campaign aims to create new opportunities to use Irish language

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 08:15 am

It is hoped that 2018 will be the Year of the Irish language.

Bliain na Gaeilge is being launched today with the release on social media of a special version of 'Auld Lang Syne' as Gaeilge for New Year's Eve.

A range of events will take place next year to celebrate the language, with over 100 planned in the first half of 2018 alone.

Julian de Spáinn, general secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, says it's all about giving people more opportunities to speak Irish.

"It's 125 years since the start of the revival of the Irish language, and what we're trying to do is celebrate what has come since,

"We know that in the general community when you talk to people, they say 'I'd love to use Irish more' - well, that's what we want to do in 2018 - we want to ask people to use Irish more.

"Not only that, we're asking people to organise events themselves as well, through Irish.

"Hopefully we're going to have a huge year of opportunities to use the language."


KEYWORDS

educationIrish labguage

More in this Section

Rural resettlement scheme could help solve housing crisis, says Taoiseach

Two weather warnings in effect as Storm Dylan brings high winds

The Lotto results are in...

Father of two stabbed in Clare


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

State papers 1987: TD identified as supplier of forged P60 forms

Jerry Buttimer gets married: ‘A celebration of equality and our life together’

Burglars frustrated as safe holds firm after 56 years

Pledge for over 75% of Ireland to have high-speed broadband access by end of 2018

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »