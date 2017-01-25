New 3,000-home 'town' for Dublin

Dublin City Council has revealed plans to build a new town in the capital.

Poolbeg West, south of the Docklands beside Ringsend, would have space for 3,000 new homes and 8,000 workers.

The 34-hectare site would have a mix of retail and residential blocks, stretching up to nine storeys high.

The Council hopes it could ease the housing shortage by providing one- and two-bedroom homes for young families.

Today's Irish Independent, which has seen the plans, claims heat and hot water could be powered by the nearby Poolbeg incinerator.