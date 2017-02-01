Home»Breaking News»ireland

NBRU hits out at ’aloof’ Transport Minister over Bus Eireann dispute

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 08:52 am

The Transport Minister Shane Ross is only concerned with issues affecting his own constituency, according to the National Bus and Rail Union.

Their General Secretary Dermot O’Leary says he has no faith in Mr Ross.

The Minister has said he will not intervene in the current dispute at Bus Eireann, despite admitting the company will need more money.

It comes after Bus Éireann workers at the Unite union last night joined their counterparts from the NBRU and Siptu in preparing for industrial action.

The NBRU’s Mr O’Leary said the Minister has no interest in national transport problems.

He said: "To lose faith in somebody, you have to have faith in them in the first place.

"But it’s very difficult when you have a minister who chooses to remain aloof on issues that are going to have an impact on rural Ireland, but he’s very vocal on issues that affect his own doorstep.

"And that’s very difficult for us, in terms of putting to one side when you’re trying to have a debate."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Shane Ross cites Seán Lemass legacy as he refuses to intervene in Bus Éireann dispute

Bus Éireann union boss: 'There will be industrial action'

Strike looms at Bus Éireann over ‘draconian’ pay cuts

Bus Éireann SIPTU members ’prepared for war’

More in this Section

Peter McVerry Trust: There are 13 empty houses for every homeless adult

Campaigners concerned Cork flood relief works 'may increase flood risk' in the city

Woman sexually assaulted in Dublin; Possible links between 4 other attacks investigated

Shane Ross cites Seán Lemass legacy as he refuses to intervene in Bus Éireann dispute


Today's Stories

Debt drove man to kill wife and stab daughter

438 patients on trolleys as 44% wait over 9 hours

Call for Michael Lowry to step aside from INM hearings

Enda Kenny defends visit to President Donald Trump on St Patrick's Day

Lifestyle

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

We can learn from New Zealand about eliminating unwanted invaders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 