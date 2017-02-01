NBRU hits out at ’aloof’ Transport Minister over Bus Eireann dispute

The Transport Minister Shane Ross is only concerned with issues affecting his own constituency, according to the National Bus and Rail Union.

Their General Secretary Dermot O’Leary says he has no faith in Mr Ross.

The Minister has said he will not intervene in the current dispute at Bus Eireann, despite admitting the company will need more money.

It comes after Bus Éireann workers at the Unite union last night joined their counterparts from the NBRU and Siptu in preparing for industrial action.

The NBRU’s Mr O’Leary said the Minister has no interest in national transport problems.

He said: "To lose faith in somebody, you have to have faith in them in the first place.

"But it’s very difficult when you have a minister who chooses to remain aloof on issues that are going to have an impact on rural Ireland, but he’s very vocal on issues that affect his own doorstep.

"And that’s very difficult for us, in terms of putting to one side when you’re trying to have a debate."