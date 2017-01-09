Home»Breaking News»ireland

'National treasure' TK Whitaker dies aged 100

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 10:06 pm

TK Whitaker, a former public servant and economist, has died aged 100.

He celebrated his 100th birthday last month.

Born in County Down and raised in Drogheda, he was just 39-years-old when he took over as secretary general at the Department of Finance in 1955.

As head of the Department in the early 1960's, he was credited with helping to modernise the Irish economy, after decades of decline.

He later served as governor of the Central Bank, and a member of Seanad Eireann.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said: “TK Whitaker was in every sense a national treasure. He had an innate understanding of our patrimony - what we inherit from our ancestors - our ingenuity, our elegance, our intellect, our artistry, industry and kindness, and how we could put this to work for our country and our people.

“TK Whitaker changed life, lives and generations in Ireland. In the last decades, he more than any other person was responsible for transforming our economy and public life.

“He had a rare vision for our country and its future. He was a gentleman and patriot. Today, as a nation, we mourn the passing of this outstanding man. We celebrate and give thanks for his exemplary achievements on behalf of Ireland.

“In modern Irish history, TK Whitaker is both incomparable and irreplaceable.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS tk whitaker, politics, public servant,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

50 aircraft refused access to Irish airspace over munition concerns in 2016

From IRA commander to Stormont deputy leader: Everything you need to know about Martin McGuinness

Joy for lifelong friends who won €379,410 EuroMillions prize

Home Sweet Home to vacate Apollo House as deal struck with Simon Coveney


Today's Stories

Fine Gael rules out coalition with Sinn Féin despite Regina Doherty’s claim

Mexican sand artist plans Trump tribute on Ballybunion beach

UTV Ireland broadcasts for the last time amid rebrand

Ecological woodland ‘must be protected’ by ESB, says MEP

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 