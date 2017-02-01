National Status Yellow weather warning issued by Met Éireann

A Status Yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann following a spate of windy, wet weather.

This evening will entail further rain and drizzle as well as becoming windy overnight with temperatures between 6 – 8 degrees.

Cork City Council has issued a tidal flood alert for 9.04am tomorrow morning.

A strong #jetstream will help develop areas of low pressure during the coming days and steer them towards the UK, bringing wind & rain pic.twitter.com/S6BvK7PKK9 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 1, 2017

“A tidal surge, southerly winds and a low-pressure area in combination with Spring Tide may give rise to tidal flooding tomorrow,” the Council said.

“Prior to and after this tide at 09:04 am, there is a danger of tidal flooding in Cork City.

Tomorrow looks to continue the wet and windy trend with persistent spells of rain and drizzle occurring throughout the day.

Temperatures will reach 11 -12 degrees although strong southwesterly winds will continue to remain blustery.

Further sctrd outbreaks of rain&drzl this eve, more general rain extending N'ward later.Bec windy overnight as S to SE winds freshen Low6-8C — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 1, 2017

Thursday night will consist of heavy showers and strong gusty winds, with temperatures as low as 2-4 degrees.

On Friday, heavy rain will continue over east Munster, Leinster and east Ulster with temperatures between 6 – 8 degrees.

Finally there will be a break in the bad weather on Saturday as the day brightens with sunny spells and the odd shower of rain.

Sunday will be a cold bright day with sunny spells and temperatures will be between 5-7 degrees.