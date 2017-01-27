Home»Breaking News»ireland

National Lottery reveals the shop that sold the €88m EuroMillions winning ticket

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 08:32 am

Yesterday, we found out the winning EuroMillions jackpot was sold in Dublin, but not exactly where.

This morning, the National Lottery has confirmed the ticket was sold in the Applegreen Motorway Services station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk Co Dublin.

So - is the winner local? Commuter? Tourist?

Still don’t know, though the winner has been in touch with Lotto HQ to stake their claim to the juicy €88,587,275 prize.

To celebrate the win, the Applegreen that sold the ticket is reducing the cost of petrol and diesel to 88.5c per litre later this morning, while stocks last.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS EuroMillions, Applegreen

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

€200,000 worth of cannabis herb and plants seized in Kerry

Spain still top holiday destination for the Irish

Roadside drug tests from March

Mystery deepens as €88m Euromillions winner lays low in Dublin


Today's Stories

Cities lose out in Simon Coveney’s rent rise cap for 23 new zones

Kenny to rely on Trump’s ‘big heart’ to ensure illegal Irish in America not deported

Rape Crisis Network Ireland queries State obligation to fund good data collection

Luxury Government jet sold for €420k now worth €5m

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Irish celebs divulge their desert island must haves

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 