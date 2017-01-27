National Lottery reveals the shop that sold the €88m EuroMillions winning ticket

Yesterday, we found out the winning EuroMillions jackpot was sold in Dublin, but not exactly where.

This morning, the National Lottery has confirmed the ticket was sold in the Applegreen Motorway Services station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk Co Dublin.

So - is the winner local? Commuter? Tourist?

Still don’t know, though the winner has been in touch with Lotto HQ to stake their claim to the juicy €88,587,275 prize.

To celebrate the win, the Applegreen that sold the ticket is reducing the cost of petrol and diesel to 88.5c per litre later this morning, while stocks last.