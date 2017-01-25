National Lottery gives advice to Ireland's newest multi-millionaire

Update 11.45: The National Lottery's first piece of advice to Ireland's newest Euromillions winner is to sign the back of their ticket.

Somewhere in the country there is a ticket worth €88.5m after last night's draw. It beat the odds of around 140 million to one to take the jackpot on its own.

National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin says his office is ready to help: “Well the first thing we would tell them to do is to sign the back of the ticket and make contact with the national lottery.

“We will guide them through the process from there.

“It will take until next week before all of the money is transfered, from the other countries into Ireland, so we will be paying out the jackpot hopefully sometime next week.”

People around the country today are making shopping lists for what they'd do if they were the lucky winners.

But after the immediate celebrations die down, Peter Brown from the Irish Institute of Financial Trading says the winners need to take steps to protect themselves: “Get it safe in Government risk and then it is safe and now we take six months to educate ourselves because now what happens to these people a lot of the time is the run into the wrong financial advisor and they end up in all kinds of ponzi schemes and awful stuff and they don't understand what is going, they can't tell the difference between a good advisor and a bad advisor.”

Latest: If you won last night's EuroMillions jackpot, you've beaten odds of 140 million to one.

If you're as poor today as yesterday, mathematician Eamonn Toland said there are come common ways people might not be making the most of their chances.

"If you pick numbers in a pattern - across the top and down the side of the grid for example, or in the 1-2-3-4-5 pattern - a lot of other people will do that every week.

"You could win the jackpot - but you'll end up sharing it with a lot of other people," he said.

Earlier:

Ireland has a new multi-millionaire, after an Irish ticket scooped last night's €88,587,275 jackpot.

We're still none the wiser about who bought the ticket or where. The National Lottery says it will reveal more details shortly.

In the meantime, you might want to check those numbers - 1, 5, 7, 17 and 23.

The Lucky Stars were 3 and 8.

The winner joins an elite list of nine other Irish winners that began in 2005 with Limerick woman Dolores McNamara, who still holds the record for the largest Irish win of €115m.

EuroMillions is played in nine countries - Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, France and the UK.