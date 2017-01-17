Nama must stop flogging off Irish assets to vulture funds, says Shortall

The Social Democrats are urging the Government to stop Nama selling Irish property to so-called 'vulture funds'.

The party said that the agency needs to take on a new direction of resolving the housing crisis in the country.

Joint leader Roisin Shortall said the change must happen now.

"The remit should have been changed a couple of years ago, but there is still property there," she said.

"There are still sites, there are still housing units within Nama and we need to say: "Let's put an end to the flogging off of Irish assets to vulture funds'.

"That has caused major problems in this country.

"We need to stop that now, change the remit and see how Nama can contribute to solving the major housing crisis that we have."