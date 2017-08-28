'My Name Is' campaign launched today to tackle child homelessness

A new campaign is being launched today to tackle child homelessness.

The 'My Name is' campaign, is a response to the alarming reality that 3,000 children are currently living in emergency accommodation here.

It also marks National Day against child homelessness.

Today is National Day Against Child Homelessness. A home is a need that shouldn't be withheld. Please support @MyNameCampaign #MyNameIs pic.twitter.com/BpC4KPighf — Hazel Hogan (@Hazel__Hogan) August 27, 2017

Anthony Flynn, CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless has said the campaign is to tackle child homelessness nationwide.

"'My Name Is' is a campaign that was launched to tackle child homelessness straight across the country," he said.

"We've been doing absolutely fantastic over the last two weeks, we've brought some political parties and NGO's together to tackle the crisis as one united front.

"We are trying to highlight the campaign as far and wide as we can, we are trying to tackle the fact that we've over 3,000 children homeless at the moment."

A short video was posted online by Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) as part of its #MyNameIs campaign of a nine-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy.

"My name is David. I am nine years old, I have cerebral palsy. My room in the B&B is very small so I can’t use my walker or wheelchair,” reads the caption on the video, which has been viewed over 200,000 times.

Posters have been placed around Dublin city and campaigners plan to recover 2,000 of those posters to turn them into a life-size house outside of Leinster House on September 20.