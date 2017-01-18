Murder probe launched after Lucan death

Update 11am: A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood an altercation took place in Ronanstown before the man was killed in Lucan.

Gardaí have sealed off an area of the Glebe in Lucan, where it is understood the man, in his 30s, was struck by a car.

Officers are technically examining a number of scenes, while reports of shots being fired are also being looked into.

The man was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

