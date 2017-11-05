Home»Breaking News»ireland

Murder probe in Donegal after man's death

Sunday, November 05, 2017 - 08:59 pm

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 36-year-old man in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

They were called to an incident at Sylvan Park shortly before 5pm on Wednesday of this week, where the man, who was from Poland, had received serious injuries following an assault.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and died on Thursday as a result of his injuries.

A post mortem was carried out and the investigation has now been upgraded to murder.

Speaking at Letterkenny Garda Station tonight, Detective Inspector Pat O'Donnell appealed to any person who may have information in relation to this investigation or to any person who visited Sylyan Park between 8am and 6pm on Wednesday, November 1 to contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


