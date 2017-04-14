Murder investigation launched following fatal hit-and-run in Tallaght

A murder investigation is underway after a man died following a hit-and-run in Dublin last night.

32-year-old Stephen Lynch was struck by a car on the road at Brookview Close in Tallaght at around 7pm and was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is believed an argument involving a group of men had taken place beforehand.

The driver of the car fled the scene on foot, despite being chased by bystanders.

Stephen Lynch was a father of three and Gardaí have stated that he was not linked to gangland crime.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the movements of two cars seen in the Tallaght and Crumlin area.

One is a silver Ford Focus hatchback with a 10-WW-1812 registration, the second being a red/wine coloured Volkswagen Polo with registration 01-D-9539.

Superintendent Peter Duff is from Tallaght Garda Station.

"Mr Lynch was on the road and there was a collision, or an impact, with a vehicle.

"The result of that impact [was] that he died and that's the circumstances surrounding - that is what we're investigating at the moment.

"Again, if anyone saw any altercation we're appealing to them to come forward to us and we'll obviously be speaking to them about that," he said.

Charlie O'Connor is a Fianna Fail Councillor for the area.

He says locals are shocked by what's happened.

"Shock and upset with regards to the incident itself.

"I've been up here a few times since the incident and people are upset and shocked, and I would hope that anyone in the community or indeed elsewhere that has any information that they would contact the Gardaí," he said.