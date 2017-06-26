Home»Breaking News»ireland

Murder accused apologises to family for loss of son following shooting

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 04:57 pm

A murder accused has apologised to the family of his victim and told a jury he was severely intoxicated and lost control when he shot a man in Dublin’s north inner city.

33 year old Sean Ducque of no fixed abode admits firing the two shots which killed Kieran Farrelly, but denies murder.

Addressing the family as he stepped into the witness box Sean Ducque said: "I’m sorry you had to sit through this and for the loss of your son it makes no sense."

Mr Ducque told the jury he had been homeless, addicted to heroin and owed money for drugs before the shooting on October 26th 2014 .

He said he had gotten a shotgun and had robbed cash and a phone from a taxi driver with it that night

He said he then hid the cash, phone and loaded gun under a bush in the Killarney Court apartment complex.

Mr Ducque told the court he planned to sell off the phone and he said someone suggested Kieran Farrelly would help him and the men went to Killarney Court together.

He said as he went to get the items from the bush, Mr Farrelly said "give me the lot of it now or I’ll punch the head off you."

Mr Ducque said he lost control, was severely intoxicated and described the shooting as a blur.

He said he panicked afterwards and took some more drugs.

The next thing he remembered was being at Cloverhill Courthouse.

The hearing at the Central Criminal Court continues.

