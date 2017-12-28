Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mullingar Gardaí seek help in finding missing man Sean Bond

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 09:02 pm

Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for help to find missing 51-year-old Sean Bond.

Sean is missing from his home in Greenpark Meadows, Mullingar, Co Westmeath since around midday on Christmas Eve.

He is described as 5ft 8” in height, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy jumper, green jacket and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station 044-9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

- Digital Desk


