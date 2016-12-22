Mrs Brown's Boys crew make substantial donation to St Vincent De Paul

Comedian Brendan O'Carroll and his family have donated 2,800 Christmas dinners to St Vincent de Paul.

The Mrs Brown's Boys creator made a substantial donation to the charity.

It will allow SVP to provide 2,800 families in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow with Christmas dinners.

The charity says it will have dealt with 65,000 calls for help in the region by the end of the year.

Liam Casey, President of the SVP East Region said "“We have seen an increase in requests for food this year and these vouchers will make a huge difference to many families."