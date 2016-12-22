Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mrs Brown's Boys crew make substantial donation to St Vincent De Paul

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 10:18 am

Comedian Brendan O'Carroll and his family have donated 2,800 Christmas dinners to St Vincent de Paul.

The Mrs Brown's Boys creator made a substantial donation to the charity.

It will allow SVP to provide 2,800 families in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow with Christmas dinners.

The charity says it will have dealt with 65,000 calls for help in the region by the end of the year.

Liam Casey, President of the SVP East Region said "“We have seen an increase in requests for food this year and these vouchers will make a huge difference to many families."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS mrs brownes boys, brendan ocarroll, st vincent de paul,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Merchants Quay Ireland Night Café says it will supply sleeping resources as needed

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Dublin

Citizens' Assembly gets more than 13,000 submissions on 8th Amendment

Limerick city food bank runs out of supplies and turns over 100 people away


Today's Stories

€1.98m settlement over boy’s birth

Developer plans third largest Cork hotel at €25m cost

Spike in road deaths blamed on fewer Garda checkpoints

Gardaí to investigate sexual abuse claims at creche

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 