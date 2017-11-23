Home»Breaking News»ireland

Motorists warned to watch out for icy conditions as country set for 'polar low'

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 07:14 am

Motorists are being warned to watch out for icy conditions this morning.

It follows severe rainfall overnight and a sharp cold snap.

Met Eireann is warning that the winter weather is here to stay with temperatures set to drop to a 'polar low' over Ireland in the coming days.

Conor Faughnan from the AA says people need to be careful this morning.

He said: "In icy conditions motorists are the ones who have to take care, cyclists will do their best but they are on imperfect infrastructure and sharing road space with us.

"The driver is the one who has to take extra care, treat secondary roads in particular with great suspicion."


